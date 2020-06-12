5-year-old boy falls in nullah in Ghatkopar, search operations on

mumbai

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:22 IST

A five-year-old boy is feared drowned in an open nullah in Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon. The child’s mother tried to rescue him but failed as she, too, got stuck in the muddy sludge of the nullah. While locals who had gathered rescued the mother, fire brigade officials have launched a search operation for the boy.

According to Pantnagar police, the incident took place around 12.30pm when the boy, Hussain Hamid Shaikh, a resident of nearby slums, was playing near the 10-foot-deep nullah at Savitribai Phule Nagar in Ghatkopar (East). The boy slipped and fell into the nullah.

His mother, upon seeing him in the nullah, jumped in to save him. “The mother had managed to hold the boy’s hand, but later he slipped away as the nullah was full of sludge. Locals rescued the woman,” said a police officer from Pantnagar police station.

The fire brigade has launched a search operation using ropes, hooks, anchor and dingy boat.

“The boy’s father has been helping police since long. The family resides in the nearby slum. The boy could not be found till night. Search operation was going on till late night,” said Suhas Kamble, senior inspector of Pantnagar police station.