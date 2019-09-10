7,000 students admitted in state schools under the 25% RTE quota

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:45 IST

Nearly 7,000 students got seats in schools under the special round of Right to Education (RTE) quota for children from economically weak families. The education department declared selections under the fourth lottery round late on Monday evening.

This year, over 39,000 seats under the 25% RTE quota were lying vacant across the state, of which, over 4,000 are in city schools.

“In Mumbai city and suburbs, 302 students have been selected though a lottery. While 250 students have been allotted schools affiliated to the state education board, 52 other students have been selected for schools run by other education boards,” said an official from the state education department.

According to data shared by the department, 7,491 seats were up for grabs across 356 schools in Mumbai city and suburbs this year. Even as there were over 11,000 applications for the said seats, only 3,408 students had confirmed their admissions by the deadline.

With a large number of seats remaining vacant, state education minister Ashish Shelar had instructed the department to restart admissions. Students who have now been allotted schools under the lottery can confirm their seats in those schools between September 11 and 21. “Parents can reach verification centres, the list of which is uploaded on the official website to confirm their admissions,” said an official from the BMC education department, which conducts these admissions.

