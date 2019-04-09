70 psychiatrists spread awareness across 40 Maharashtra villages

To raise awareness about mental health issues in rural areas, psychiatrists from across the state have started delivering talks in villages as a part of a new initiative.

Around 70 psychiatrists launched the ‘Gava Tethe Manasopchar’ (Mental health treatment across villages) program on April 7, World Health Day. They visited around 40 villages in the state to talk about depression — the most common mental health illness which affects more women than men.

“Unlike urban areas, awareness about mental health conditions in rural areas is still poor. There is also a dearth of services to diagnose and treat people,” said Dr Milan Balakrishanan, honorary treasurer, Bombay Psychiatric Society. “The long term plan is to ensure access to treatment for them.”

As part of the program, each participating psychiatrist picked a village in their vicinity. Dr Devavrat Harshe, a psychiatrist from Kolhapur, went to Talsande, a village 20km from Mumbai, and spoke to a group of around 100 people who attended the session.

“Most of the people who attended my session were students — a demographic known to be more vulnerable to depression due to issues relating to body image and academic stress,” said Dr Harshe. Three people who attended the talk reached out to him later for help.

In May, psychiatrists will go to the same villages to talk about schizophrenia — a mental disease characterised by delusions and hallucinations — as a part of Schizophrenia Awareness Week (May 20-27). Doctors will also discuss the new Mental Health Care Act which categorically states that every person has a right to access mental health care at government-run facilities.

“We plan to continue the programme till the end of the year and talk about the most common mental illnesses, their treatment and most importantly, debunk myths and stigma that surround them,” added Dr Balakrishnan.

