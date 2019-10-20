9-year-old girl injured in accident on Palm Beach Road

mumbai

A nine-year-old girl from Nerul was injured after she was hit by a car on Palm Beach Road on Friday. The police arrested the car driver, Mukesh Kumar, 21.

According to the police, Nikita Vatwe, lives with her family at Karave village. Around 5pm, she was crossing the road to near TS Chanakya junction when a car, which was going towards Vashi from Belapur, hit her.

“The girl was taken to a nearby hospital. She is out of danger,” said a police officer from NRI police station.

“The car driver Mukesh Kumar was alone in the car when the accident took place. He sped away from the spot just after the accident. After a few hours, he came to our police station and surrendered himself. We arrested him,” he said.

The police booked the accused under Sections 379, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

