e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

9-year-old girl injured in accident on Palm Beach Road

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:08 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

A nine-year-old girl from Nerul was injured after she was hit by a car on Palm Beach Road on Friday. The police arrested the car driver, Mukesh Kumar, 21.  

According to the police, Nikita Vatwe, lives with her family at Karave village. Around 5pm, she was crossing the road to near TS Chanakya junction when a car, which was going towards Vashi from Belapur, hit her.

“The girl was taken to a nearby hospital. She is out of danger,” said a police officer from NRI police station.

“The car driver Mukesh Kumar was alone in the car when the accident took place. He sped away from the spot just after the accident. After a few hours, he came to our police station and surrendered himself. We arrested him,” he said.  

The police booked the accused under Sections 379, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.  

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 01:08 IST

top news
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News