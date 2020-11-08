e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 9k Mumbai residents undergo free Covid test at BMC centres in 5 days

9k Mumbai residents undergo free Covid test at BMC centres in 5 days

BMC officials said that these facilities, which are conducting rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests, are receiving a good response from the public.

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:37 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai on November 2, 2020.
A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai on November 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Around 9,000 Mumbaikars availed free coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tests at 244 locations set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the past five days.

The test results revealed that 375 people tested Covid-19 positive.

BMC officials said that these facilities, which are conducting rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests, are receiving a good response from the public.

The BMC has increased its daily Covid-19 test capacity to around 16,000.

On November 1, the BMC had announced the start of 244 Covid-19 test centres across 24 wards in Mumbai.

Any individual who develops symptoms of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, or has come in contact with a Covid-19 patient can undergo tests at these centres free of cost.

Covid-19 symptoms include a fever, cough and cold, fever, difficulty in breathing and pneumonia.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, (AMC), who is in charge of health department in the BMC, said: “We have got a good response from the public. Each ward has a minimum of seven such centres. We will create more awareness about these facilities in a bid to help the public undergo Covid-19 tests free of cost.”

The civic body has been conducting between 8,000 and 15,000 Covid-19 tests daily since September, of which up to 40% are RAD tests.

The BMC has set a target of conducting 24,000 Covid-19 tests daily.

tags
top news
In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
In Delhi, air still in severe category for 4th straight day
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Ropax Ferry Service will decrease transportation costs, aid ease of business, says PM Modi
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but his kidney functions affected: Doctors
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Tasks that await President- elect Joe Biden
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
Biden’s H1B visa, green card plans likely to benefit thousands of Indians
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech: Read full text here
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech: Read full text here
Watch: Joe Biden speaks on Donald Trump, reveals plan to tackle Covid
Watch: Joe Biden speaks on Donald Trump, reveals plan to tackle Covid
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In