A check on compound walls of housing societies in Andheri, Ghatkopar

A day after two cases of wall collapse were reported in private housing societies in Andheri and Ghatkopar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said it will carry out inspection of the compound walls of nearby complexes in these areas on Monday.

Though no one was injured, a number of cars were damaged as the compound wall at Marol’s Sky View society and that of Ghatkopar’s Ekveera Darshan Society collapsed on Saturday. In Pune, 15 people died and several others were injured after the boundary wall of a society toppled over and buried a cluster of shanties next to it.

Assistant municipal commissioner of L Ward, Manish Valanju, said, the inspection will be carried out to avoid any untoward incidents.

“For now, we have instructed the [Andheri and Ghatkopar] societies to barricade the area and vacate the premises near the compound walls, considering vehicles are parked there. We will carry out a detailed inspection on Monday, and also ensure that compound walls of nearby societies are in a good condition,” he said.

BMC officials said they have instructed the Marol society to appoint a private consultant and conduct tests to ascertain the reason behind the wall collapse.

Prashant Sakpal, BMC official from K East Ward, said, “The society is going to carry out a third-party test to ascertain what can be done further, and we will cooperate with whatever needs to be done.”

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 00:21 IST