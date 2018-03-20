Abu Jundal trial: Ex-ACP of Delhi special cell cross-examined

Manishi Chandra, the assistant commissioner of police at Delhi special cell in 2012, who arrested Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal in 2012, was cross-examined by the defence counsel at the court hearing the Abu Jundal trial.

Defence attorney Abdul Wahab cross-examined Chandra about the day Jundal was arrested. Chandra told the court he does not remember if the two officers who called him days before Jundal was held were calling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia or not. He also said he cannot tell if Jundal “was brought to India”. Jundal was in Delhi special cell’s custody “for about 26 days,” Chandra told the court. He also said during the probe, he came to know that Jundal was in Saudi Arabia for a few days. However, Jundal did not cooperate with him when Chandra asked him about his stay there. The defense then asked Chandra about the vehicle number in which he and his team left for the Delhi airport where Jundal was allegedly held. He said Jundal was arrested near the arrival gate. He said two private persons were not ready to be the pancha witnesses and the Delhi special cell searched Jundal in front of their officers as pancha witnesses. Wahab quizzed Chandra as to why he did not mention this in his statement recorded by the police. Chandra said he does not remember if he did not mention it and cannot give any reason for that part not being in his statement.

He told the court that the facts about private persons was mentioned in the case diary.