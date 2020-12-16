Act that provides for capping private hospital rates will be adopted soon in Maharashtra, says health minister

mumbai

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:38 IST

Almost a decade after the Central government enacted the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, the Maharashtra government has now said that it is serious on implementing the Act, which is aimed at streamlining healthcare services in the state. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government will begin implementation of the Act, which provides for capping treatment rates in private hospitals, at the earliest.

After the Central government enacted the Act in 2010 and notified it in 2012, 11 states and almost all union territories have adopted the law. States needs to have their own legislation as public health is a state subject.

Tope said on Tuesday, “I have asked my department to convene the meeting immediately after the winter session. There were three committees appointed so far to deliberate on the adoption of the Act. We will study the reports of all these committees and take a decision for immediate implementation of the Act. It is true that had the Act been in place, the government would not have been compelled to invoke provisions in the Epidemic Diseases Act or the Disaster Management Act to cap the rates of treatment and procedures in the private hospitals.”

According to state health officials , the adoption of the Act has been delayed because of resistance from the private sector. “Private sector practitioners and hospitals have been opposing the Act on two issues. They do not want rates for the treatment and surgeries to be fixed under the Act and have also opposed the compulsory condition of treating patients in emergency,” said an official.

The Act has provision of registration and regulation of all clinical organisations — including therapeutic and diagnostic — with the view to prescribe minimum standards of facilities and services. The Act has guidelines specified for 227 diseases and hospitals are supposed to abide by minimum standards in terms of infrastructure, services, staff, equipment, among others. Technical committees appointed by the state at various levels decide charges for treatment of diseases and procedures. Health facilities are mandated to display charges for each procedure and facility to ensure that patients are well-informed before admissions.

Meanwhile, private doctors have welcomed the move, but also warned that if the law is enforced without taking associations into confidence, they will protest against it.

“The initiative will be beneficial to streamline health infrastructure. But it shouldn’t be used with the aim just to punish doctors. It shouldn’t turn into a draconian law, which will further discourage people from taking up medicine as a profession. In West Bengal, doctors are imprisoned directly based on this law. The law should focus on regulations without threatening doctors,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president, Association Medical Consultants (AMC).

Activists have welcomed the move. Jeetendra Tandel, a health activist, said that at present hospitals aren’t covered under the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). So, the apex regulating body can’t take any action against any hospital. “However, with this act, not only private hospitals but diagnostic centres, clinics, nursing homes will come under its umbrella. This will make them responsible for their patients,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra branch, couldn’t be reached for a comment.

(with inputs from Rupsa Chakraborty)