Actor Amol Kolhe quits Shiv Sena, joins NCP

Marathi actor Amol Kolhe joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday. Earlier, he was with the Shiv Sena, occupying a senior position of deputy leader in the party. He is likely to be the NCP’s candidate from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in Pune. Kolhe said he wanted to help NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is trying to give proper direction to today’s politics.

Kolhe joined NCP in presence of senior party leaders such as former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP chief Jayant Patil, former home minister Chhagan Bhujbal, former speaker Dilip Walse Patil and leader of Opposition in state council Dhananjay Munde.

“India is expected to become the youngest country after 2020. At the same time, there is lot of unrest among youth. The country needs a leader who can lead them in a proper direction and the NCP chief has that quality. I thought it’s time to support him,” said the actor.

“I would also like to add that Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is a very cultured person and I will always be indebted to him for all the opportunities. I have no complaint against Sena, but sometimes we need to take important decisions,” he said.

The actor, known for his oratory skills, was Sena’s star campaigner in the last general polls. He became a popular face after appearing in a TV series called ‘Raja Shiv Chhatrapati”. Currently, he is playing King Sambhaji’s character in a TV series called ‘Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji.’ Kolhe said he will not leave the TV series and will manage both.

The NCP is likely to field him from Shirur against Sena’s sitting MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, a 3-term MP. Shirur comprises significant number of voters from Mali community, which NCP is trying to tap by fielding Kolhe, who is from the same community. “I will do whatever my party wants me to do,” Kolhe said when asked about contesting the polls.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 23:51 IST