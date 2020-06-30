e-paper
After Pak stock exchange attack, security tightened outside Mumbai’s Taj hotel

There has been no confirmation from police so far about reports that a caller from Pakistan had threatened to blow up the luxury Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
A visitor poses for a photograph outside the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Police have tightened up security outside The Taj Mahal Palace in south Mumbai after the Karachi Stock Exchange terror attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The iconic hotel in Colaba area was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The official told PTI that Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday’s Karachi exchange terror attack and as part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotel and other vital installations has been increased.

There has been no confirmation from police so far about reports that a caller from Pakistan had threatened to blow up the luxury hotel.

“Police are on alert and an adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the (Taj hotel) area,” the official said.

