After Kamala Mills fire, civic health licences for 35 businesses in Mumbai to be given online

After the fire at Kamala Mills compound in December that killed 14 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has added one more level of check to issue health licence and fire NOCs to businesses, while offering the service online under the ease of doing business policy.

BMC has mandated all applications for health licence will now be filed online. This applies to more than 35 types of businesses, including restaurants, bars and pubs, eateries, groceries stores, and clinics. While filing an application, the applicant will have to give an undertaking on fire compliance and attach relevant proof. The health official of the ward will check validity of the application, conduct a site inspection, give his nod, and forward the application to the fire and building and factory department. If an application is found invalid, the health official will inform the applicant within three days. The ward-level official from the newly-formed fire compliance cell will then inspect the spot for fire compliance. He is mandated to complete it within seven days. This officer reports to the assistant commissioner of the ward.

Similarly, the building and factory department will check if the building is commercial, legal or dilapidated. The department will give a nod within 10 days.

The application will then be sent to the ward officer, via the deputy health officer. The entire process will take upto 30 days from the date of application. If it is not completed during this time, the application will be cancelled.

While grave irregularities were noticed at Mojo’s Bistro and 1Above after the fire, the ward-level authorities claimed they had no knowledge of it, as final approvals were given by the departments. A civic official said, “The licence will have the health officer’s digital signature. It can be issued only after the assistant commissioner’s nod. This means the ward officer will be kept in the loop about any irregularity.”