Ahead of Assembly polls, Mumbai Police crack down on 15,064 criminals, extern 314

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:59 IST

In a bid to keep a check on criminal activity during the Lok Sabha elections and festival season, the Mumbai Police had cracked down on 15,064 anti-social elements in the city till August this year. These include 314 dangerous criminals who were externed from the city limits and 17 others who were jailed for one year as a preventive action.

Recently, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve, along with other senior police officers, held a meeting and reviewed how effective the security arrangements were during Ganeshotsav. They also reviewed the safety precautions being placed ahead of the Assembly elections, likely to be later this year.

Talking about the police’s preparations, Barve told journalists, “Ahead of the Assembly elections our focus is more on preventive action.”

Explaining these actions, joint commissioner of police (JCP) (crime), Santosh Rastogi said, “Till August this year, 314 people have been externed (Tadipar) from the city limits, under section 56 of the Bombay Police Act and as many as 17 anti-social elements have been detained and sent to jail for a year.”

Rastogi said that till August, preventive action was taken against 14,733 anti-social elements under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He said 12 criminals of underworld gangs were also charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Vinoy Kumar Coubey, JCP (law and order) said the police will be making adequate security arrangements for the upcoming Navratri and Dussehra festivals.

Commissioner Sanjay Barve added that the city police is getting 5,000 additional CCTV cameras to aid in surveillance. “Technology will change the face of policing in the coming years,” Barve said.

