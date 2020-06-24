e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / AI increases frequency of domestic flights to help stranded citizens

AI increases frequency of domestic flights to help stranded citizens

mumbai Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:29 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

People stranded in Mumbai, wanting to fly back to Hyderabad, Cochin, Kolkata, Bhopal, Rajkot, Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam, now have more options, as the national carrier- Air India has increased the frequency of flights to these cities.

Air India announced the additional frequencies of flights on the social media networking site, Twitter, on Monday night. “We are adding more flights gradually, to enhance the air connectivity for the convenience of passengers,” said an Air India official. However, the airline spokesperson remained unavailable for comment.

Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bhopal-Mumbai routes will see additional flights on Mondays; Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai will see additional flight for four days – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Similarly, Mumbai-Rajkot-Mumbai will have additional services added on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

While these additional flights have already been added by the airline, Mumbai-Cochin-Mumbai (on Wednesdays and Fridays) will be effective from Wednesday, June 24 and Mumbai-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai (on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays) will be effective from Thursday, June 25.

Apart from these, the frequency of flights have increased from Delhi to Bengaluru, Indore, Ranchi and Coimbatore and Bengaluru-Chandigarh-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad routes.

Mumbai airport, that was allowed to operate only 25 departing and 25 arriving flights from May 25 as per state government’s restrictions, was permitted to double the flight operations.

On Monday, June 15, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was permitted to operate 100 domestic commercial flights. The airline, however, took time to increase the frequency of flights to and from CSMIA. While June 16 saw 52 flight movements, 55 flights operated on June 17.

“The airlines have slowly increased their flights to and from CSMIA. June 23 flight plan saw 98 flights listed to be operating to and from Mumbai airport,” said a CSMIA official.

The six main airlines: Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air Asia India, TruJet and Alliance Air, too, have commenced their flights from the city airport.

“Flights from Mumbai have been added not only due to slot availability, but also due to demand from sectors from the city,” an Air India official said.

top news
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In