AICTE allows management institutes to convert existing MBA intakes to PGDM or vice-versa

mumbai

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:02 IST

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has put an end to the controversy over management courses by agreeing to allow management institutes to convert the entire existing intake of MBA and MMS courses into PGDM intake or vice-versa.

According to the consent terms agreed between AICTE and the Association of Indian Management Schools which was submitted to the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday, the institutes will also have the liberty “to conduct both MBA/MMS and standalone PGDM institute as separate entities from the same premises.”

The consent terms have come after the HC on Wednesday sought an explanation from AICTE after the University of Mumbai (MU) said AICTE’s new Admission Process Handbook (APH) which made it mandatory to conduct postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) as a standalone course was not feasible at least this year.

AICTE on February 14, 2020 issued new APH prohibiting institutions from conducting MBA and PGDM courses from the same institution and asked institutions to either convert PGDM course into MBA or convert MBA course into PGDM or start a new institution for conducting PGDM course.

Association of Indian Management Schools moved the HC challenging the validity of the new rules. In a petition filed through advocate Ashutosh Kullarni, it has contended that the changes introduced by AICTE for management education institutions through the APH for 2020-21 were “drastic and disastrous” as most management institutes would not be able to meet the requirement.

It was also argued on behalf of the association that the options given by AICTE were not feasible as at least half acre land is required to set up a new institute in Mumbai under AICTE norms. “The management will require at least ₹500 crore only for fulfilling this condition,” the association’s lawyer had argued earlier. “These utopian ideas are not capable of implementation,” the lawyer had said.

There are 367 institutes that offer PGDBM course in Maharashtra.

MU had filed an affidavit in reply to the petition stating the new rules are not feasible, at least for the next academic year. MU also informed the court that consequences would ensue not only upon institutions which run both the courses from same premises but also on the students’ community and the administrative machinery.

Justice KR Shriram on Tuesday disposed of the association’s petition in view of the consent terms, which allow management institutes to carry forward and convert all existing intake of part time postgraduate programs of MU into PGDM intake in the next two years.