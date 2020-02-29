Akola missing girl probe: SP shunted, 2 police transferred

mumbai

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:47 IST

Taking serious note of a complaint of alleged negligence in the investigation to find a girl who went missing in Akola six months ago, home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday transferred superintendent of police of Akola Amogh Gaonkar and suspended two police officers from Akola’s Civil Lines police station.

The mother of the girl met Deshmukh on Friday.

“The Maharashtra government will not tolerate any negligence in cases related to crimes against women and girls. We have decided to suspend two police officers — Bhanupratap Madhavi and Praneeta Karale, and transfer Gaonkar for not performing his duties,” the home minister said in the lower House.

The policemen are accused of not probing the case seriously and ill-treating the girl’s parents.

Consequently, they approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court, which also passed strictures against the police.