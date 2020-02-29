e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Akola missing girl probe: SP shunted, 2 police transferred

Akola missing girl probe: SP shunted, 2 police transferred

mumbai Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Taking serious note of a complaint of alleged negligence in the investigation to find a girl who went missing in Akola six months ago, home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday transferred superintendent of police of Akola Amogh Gaonkar and suspended two police officers from Akola’s Civil Lines police station.

The mother of the girl met Deshmukh on Friday.

“The Maharashtra government will not tolerate any negligence in cases related to crimes against women and girls. We have decided to suspend two police officers — Bhanupratap Madhavi and Praneeta Karale, and transfer Gaonkar for not performing his duties,” the home minister said in the lower House.

The policemen are accused of not probing the case seriously and ill-treating the girl’s parents.

Consequently, they approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court, which also passed strictures against the police.

top news
WHO raises global virus risk to maximum level
WHO raises global virus risk to maximum level
As Delhi govt gives prosecution nod, Kanhaiya Kumar wants ‘speedy trial’
As Delhi govt gives prosecution nod, Kanhaiya Kumar wants ‘speedy trial’
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move
Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case
Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News