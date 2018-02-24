An integrated ticket system for app-based vehicles soon in Mumbai

The proposed Integrated Ticketing System (ITS) will now be applicable to most of the public transport modes in Mumbai. It has been decided to include app-based cabs such as Ola and Uber, the black and yellow cabs, as well as auto rickshaws in to the system. The decision was taken in a meeting headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will also call for bids for the automatic fare collection (AFC) system, banking solutions and system integrator by March. The project is likely to become operational by this year end.

Integrated Ticketing System also known as single ticket system is the first-of-its-kind project in the country which will allow commuters to use a smart card for multi-modal corridors. Several international cities already have such system. It means by using the smart card, a journey comprising of different modes of transport will be covered without standing in ticket queues. The cost of the project is around Rs130 crore.

“In the meeting, Fadnavis approved the plan presented by the senior MMRDA officials. Fadnavis, who is keen to complete the project by this year, also directed them to call bids by March,” said a senior official from MMRDA requesting anonymity.

“In the first phase, the MMRDA will connect suburban railways, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, monorail and the existing Metro line 1,” said the official.

“We have also decided to integrate app-based cabs — Ola and Uber, taxis and auto rickshaws, into the ticketing system. This will help in connecting maximum commuters with the system. However, they will be integrated only in the second phase of the project,” said Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

Sources said that a mobile application will also be introduced to make ITS successful.

“Commuters will be able to use the system with smart cards and then mobile application also. Those who do not wish to carry smart cards can pay online,” said a senior official from MMRDA.