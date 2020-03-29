Anil Deshmukh visits freedom fighter Dinu Randive during lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:55 IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday visited Dinu Randive’s home and enquired about his health in the wake of 21-day lockdown. Randive is a freedom fighter, who also participated in the Sanyukta (United) Maharashtra movement and Goa Liberation movement. “Visited freedom fighter, Samyukta Mah. movt leader Dinu Randive, 94, & his wife, 80 @ their Dadar home to find neighbouring homes of this childless couple unoccupied. The #CoronaVirus lockdown led me to go inquire into the well-being & safety of this loving couple (sic),” Deshmukh tweeted.