Another constable dies; Mumbai Police toll at 22

mumbai

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:23 IST

A 54-year-old head constable from the city police force died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number deaths in the Mumbai Police to 22. However, city police on Wednesday also revealed that of the total of 1,908 infected personnel, 1,077 have recovered from the disease. Nearly 25% (258) of the recovered cops have also resumed duty.

Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, confirmed that the head constable posted at Meghwadi police station died of the Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Sudhir Nigudkar, senior inspector of Meghwadi police station, said, “On June 1 his mother, aged 72, tested positive. She is still under treatment at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli Covid care centre. Since then, he was also home-quarantined.”

The constable, a Jogeshwari resident, lived with his mother, wife and a 26-year-old son. His wife and son are fine, Nigudkar said.

The police said the head constable started having health issues while in home quarantine and was admitted to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari (East) on June 7.

A police officer said, “The day he was admitted in the hospital his swab was collected for Covid-19 test and his report on Wednesday revealed that he was positive. On Wednesday, his condition worsened and he started experiencing breathing problems. He succumbed to the infection in early afternoon.”

Police suspect that he contracted the virus from his mother.

One of his colleagues requesting anonymity said, “He was a good human being and was very helpful. He used to handle station house related work.”

The pace of cops recovering from the disease is improving. Pranaya Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP (operation), said, “Continuous follow ups, ensuring better availability of beds for cops, developing Covid care facilities, quick response, strictly following social distancing and the spirit of the police force are some of the key reasons for quicker recovery of cops.”

82 personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, another police officer said. SRPF personnel had been called in Mumbai for assisting already exhausted city police force.

Five burglars test positive

Five of the seven burglars arrested by Nehru Nagar police for allegedly committing burglary at an electronic shop in Kurla (East) have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the police, the accused had stolen electronic equipment worth ₹5.5 lakh. A team of Nehru Nagar police arrested all the accused by June 6 and their swab samples were collected for testing. On Wednesday, reports of five of the seven accused came positive.

An officer said the accused have been shifted to Sir JJ Hospital for further treatment. Police is in process of identifying the close contacts of the accused while the police personnel who arrested the accused have been asked to be in home quarantine.