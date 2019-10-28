e-paper
App offers audio clips, quizzes to Class 10 students

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2019 00:24 IST
To make learning interesting for students, Balbharti – the state’s publishing bureau – has introduced audiovisual content to go with its textbooks. The pilot project, which is currently being tested for Class 10 students, is likely to be implemented for all classes in the coming months.

On its official mobile application, Balbharti has created supplementary content for 10 subjects across three mediums – English, Marathi and Urdu. This includes audio clips, animation, and virtual activities to help students understand the concepts mentioned in textbooks.

Parents or students can download the application ‘EBalbharti’ on their phones and access the content at their convenience.

Rajiv Patole, special officer at Balbharati, said that the idea was to make content interesting and easier to learn.

“Children learn from what they see and hear through videos and also remember a lot of it. Such content has a long-lasting impact on them and is an effective teaching tool to supplement classroom learning. We are testing this on a pilot basis and will see what feedback we get from students and teachers,” he said.

Students can download the content on their phones and access them offline as well.

While only three chapters in each subject have been uploaded on the application so far, Patole said the remaining matter will be up by December. So far, nearly 5,000 users have accessed the content.

Balbharti plans to publicise this offering once all the content is in place.

Apart from audio lessons, the application also has exercises to test students. Students can answer questions and check their answers along with an explanation of the question.

The content is created by members of the board of studies for each subject, appointed by the state board.

Atisha Shinde, a teacher from a suburban school, said the application might be useful once more schools get to know about it.

“It is good that the education department is reinventing itself and going beyond textbooks. If more schools know about this, a large number of students, including private candidates who cannot attend classes, can benefit from this,” she said.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 00:24 IST

