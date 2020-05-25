e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ashok Chavan admitted to SoBo hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Ashok Chavan admitted to SoBo hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 21:14 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Former chief minister, Congress leader and public works minister Ashok Chavan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai late on Monday. Chavan, the second cabinet minister to be infected after housing minister Jitendra Awhad, travelled by road to Mumbai from his home in Nanded on Monday.

“He had tested negative for the virus in his two tests done in Mumbai recently. The third test was conducted on Sunday as precautionary measures at Nanded and it came positive. He has no symptoms and is in good health otherwise. He reached Mumbai late on Monday night and was directly admitted to a south Mumbai hospital,” a Congress leader close to him said.

Many senior leaders across the party lines including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad called up the minister to inquire about his health.

Awhad had earlier tested positive for the virus and was recovered after undergoing treatment for two weeks in a hospital in Thane.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In