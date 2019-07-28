Baggage container hits parked Vistara plane due to strong winds in Mumbai

A Vistara Airline parked at the Mumbai airport was dented after an empty baggage container of another airline, propelled by gusty wind accidentally rolled off and hit the starboard side of one of its engines, an official statement from the airline said.

Vistara’s spokesperson said that the incident happened on Saturday, and there were no passengers or crew on the board.

The aircraft will be grounded for some time for repair work and consequentially affect our schedule on some routes, the spokesperson said.

Inconvenience caused to customers for any delay or cancellation is regretted, the official statement added.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 09:46 IST