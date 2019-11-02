e-paper
BEST launches AC bus services on four routes

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:29 IST
Kailash Korde
Kailash Korde
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday, launched air-conditioned (AC) bus services on four routes.

While two of these are on long routes and will operate during peak hours, the other two are shuttle services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate station, for which passengers will be charged a fare of ₹6.

While one of the AC shuttle bus service, A-1 will ferry passengers between CSMT and Nariman Point, the other, A-2, will run between Churchgate and World Trade Center.

In the longer route, A-87 will ferry passengers between Bandra Colony and World Trade Center, while A-2 bus has been launched between Dharavi and CSMT via Deonar depot and Eastern Freeway, a spokesperson from the transport body said.

In July, BEST has reduced the fares of its AC buses between ₹6 and 25 with aim of attracting more passengers. Immediately after the step, it had introduced hybrid diesel-electric AC buses on three new routes – CSMT to National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) (AS-1), World Trade Centre to Churchgate (AS-8) and PK Kurne Chowk (Worli) to Plaza Cinema in Dadar (AS 172) .

After inducting new AC buses in its fleet, BEST is beginning to expand its network, said officials. Currently, the transport body ferries more than 30 lakh passengers every day, with a fleet of about 3,200 buses.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:29 IST

