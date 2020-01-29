BKC records clean air first time this winter

mumbai

Air quality improved further in Mumbai on Wednesday as high-speed winds dispersed pollutants. The air quality index (AQI) for particulate matter (PM) 2.5 was 78 (satisfactory) on Wednesday as against 88 (satisfactory) on Tuesday; 178 (moderate) on Monday; and 265 (poor) on Sunday – the highest AQI this month, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For the first time this winter, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), which has been the most polluted location in the city over the past two months, recorded a ‘satisfactory’ AQI of 82. On Wednesday, Malad was the most polluted area in the city with AQI of 111 (moderate), while other locations recorded ‘satisfactory’ AQI. Borivli had the cleanest air with AQI of 39 (good).

Researchers said ‘satisfactory’ air quality will continue till the weekend. “Even as temperatures are falling in the city, high-speed winds from the northerly to north-westerly direction are not allowing the boundary layer of pollutants to form closer to the surface,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

The concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 (larger particles) on Wednesday were both well below safe limits and fell further on Tuesday. PM2.5 concentration was 43 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the daily safe limit of 60µg/m3, and concentration for PM10 was 79µg/m3 against the safe limit of 100µg/m3. The city had recorded the highest particulate matter concentration on Sunday when PM10 and PM2.5 were 192µg/m3 and 123µg/m3 respectively.

The city and suburbs recorded a 3-degree drop in day temperatures from Tuesday to Wednesday. Santacruz recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, almost 5 degrees below normal while Colaba recorded 26.3 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Powai at 16.3 degrees Celsius. “Similar conditions will continue till the weekend,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department.