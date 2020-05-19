e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC changes Covid-19 sealing rules, may seal floor instead of entire building

BMC changes Covid-19 sealing rules, may seal floor instead of entire building

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 00:44 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a revised protocol for sealing of buildings in case one or more residents are detected with Covid-19. According to the new protocol, the entire building need not be sealed and only that particular floor can be sealed as decided by BMC authority. Meanwhile, symptomatic patients who test positive for Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, will be shifted to appropriate health facility, BMC has said in the circular.

BMC has also said that in case the floor or building is sealed, the handover will be given to society office bearers for ensuring all help is provided to the affected families. BMC has appealed to not stigmatise those being quarantined.

However, the civic body has also said it may seal entire building depending on the situation. Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of BMC, said, “Sealing of building or floor may be decided based on local situation, area of building/society complex, number of cases, etc.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In