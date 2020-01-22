e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Mumbai News / BMC general body nod to build Bal Thackeray statue at Fort

BMC general body nod to build Bal Thackeray statue at Fort

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
The proposal for the construction of the statue of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at MG Road, Fort, was cleared unopposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) general body on Tuesday.

The nine-foot-tall statue will come up on the triangular traffic junction opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (museum) on MG Road. Earlier, the BMC had proposed the statue at the junction opposite to Maharashtra State Police Headquarters along the fountain situated on the roundabout towards Regal Cinema. However, the general body sought a change in the location to MG Road, owing to technical problems.

The statue was said to be unveiled for the public on January 23, which marks the birth anniversary of the late Sena chief. However, civic officials said the dates might be pushed forward owing to some pending approvals.

Vishaka Raut, leader of house in the civic body, said, “The dates for public viewing of the statue has not been finalised yet. However, it will be decided soon.”

