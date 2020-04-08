BMC makes masks mandatory in public places, violators maybe arrested

mumbai

Citing several studies pointing out that wearing masks can reduce the scope of spreading coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks in public places. Failing to wear masks may result in citizens getting arrested under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the BMC said in a circular.

The circular was issued by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, stating it has decided in public interest to make wearing of mask by any person who is moving in public places necessary. The circular stated that citizens must be wearing 3-ply or cloth mask.

The BMC in a circular has stated, “Any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing masks. No person/ officer will attend any meeting/ gathering, workplace without wearing these masks.”

On from where to buy these masks, the BMC circular said these masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade, washable masks and can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them.

The BMC circular further noted that those not wearing masks can be arrested. The circular stated, “Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under section 188 of IPC and will be strictly penalised and arrested by police officers or officers appointed by the assistant commissioners of wards. All these officers are hereby authorised to take any actions to penalise such violators stringently.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address via social media, has appealed to citizens to wear masks while going out. Thackeray appealed to citizens to wear masks or even use a clean cotton handkerchief that can act as mask.