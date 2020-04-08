e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC makes masks mandatory in public places, violators maybe arrested

BMC makes masks mandatory in public places, violators maybe arrested

mumbai Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Citing several studies pointing out that wearing masks can reduce the scope of spreading coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks in public places. Failing to wear masks may result in citizens getting arrested under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the BMC said in a circular.

The circular was issued by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, stating it has decided in public interest to make wearing of mask by any person who is moving in public places necessary. The circular stated that citizens must be wearing 3-ply or cloth mask.

The BMC in a circular has stated, “Any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing masks. No person/ officer will attend any meeting/ gathering, workplace without wearing these masks.”

On from where to buy these masks, the BMC circular said these masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade, washable masks and can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them.

The BMC circular further noted that those not wearing masks can be arrested. The circular stated, “Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under section 188 of IPC and will be strictly penalised and arrested by police officers or officers appointed by the assistant commissioners of wards. All these officers are hereby authorised to take any actions to penalise such violators stringently.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address via social media, has appealed to citizens to wear masks while going out. Thackeray appealed to citizens to wear masks or even use a clean cotton handkerchief that can act as mask.

top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Covid-19: BMC makes masks mandatory, says violators may be arrested
Live: Congress leader says 80% of the parties asked PM to extend lockdown
Live: Congress leader says 80% of the parties asked PM to extend lockdown
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
Parts of 15 UP districts hit by Covid-19 to be shut till April 15
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
‘Sorry, no option but to stay home’: Maharashtra CM apologises for lockdown
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea. Price in INR conversion is ₹9.52 lakh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news