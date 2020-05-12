BMC offers Worli fishermen soft start to fishing activities

mumbai

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:38 IST

With the onset of monsoon just a month away from leaving a small window for fishing activities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may allow fishermen from Worli Koliwada to venture out to sea for fishing. According to preliminary discussions between BMC, Mumbai Police and a fishermen association’s in Worli Koliwada, a maximum of five boats from each of the three jetties will be allowed to venture out to sea one at a time.

However, fishermen will not be allowed to sell their catch in the market. They will only be allowed to dry and stock the fish to be sold later.

Alongside the five-boat daily limit, the BMC has put several conditions on the fishermen to maintain social distancing.

The Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavasay Sahkari Society confirmed that fishing is being allowed but the stock can only be sold during monsoon, but not before July. The Worli fishing community is yet to respond to the offer by BMC to allow five boats to conduct fishing activities daily.

An officer from Dadar police station, under which Worli Koliwada falls, said, “Under no scenario, permission for selling of fish will be allowed, for now, considering there are containment zones in Worli Koliwada. BMC has agreed to allow fishing with several conditions, but the fishermen have not responded yet. Currently, no fishing activity is permitted.”

However, Nitesh Patil of the fishermen’s association, said, “We have two associations in this area and there are around 200 fishermen owning boats. If BMC limits the number of boats that can ply daily, everyone will not get a chance to fish. Starting June 1, there will be restrictions on venturing into the sea due to the onset of monsoon.”

Patil said that allowing only five boats per day from each jetty would cause internal fights among fishermen. “Several other conditions put by BMC, like only having two persons on fishing boats, are all impractical. One person is required to handle the engine; two are required to handle the fishing net.”

Fishermen from Worli Koliwada said that in 2019, on two occasions they were restricted from venturing into the sea due to cyclone alerts. It was only in January 2020 when they started full-time fishing. However, starting March 24, all fishing activities were restricted, causing financial distress for a majority of the fishing families.

“We could not do any business last year, this year, and even for the period during monsoon, we are not being allowed to venture into the sea. This will ruin out finances considering even small boat owners will require at least ₹50,000 in hand for dry docking and maintenance of the boats for when we start fishing post-monsoon. For this, we need money and BMC has to allow everyone to venture into the sea for fishing. We are ready to take all precautions of social distancing. If not fishing, the government should give us monetary compensation,” said Patil.

Worli Koliwada and its surrounding areas like Janata Nagar, Worli Sea Face, and Prabhadevi fall under BMC’s G South ward – one of the areas most affected by Covid-19. Worli Koliwada alone has reported close to 95 coronavirus cases.

When contacted, Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G South ward, was not available for comment. However, local Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir from Worli, said, “We have given them the option that on a rotational basis they should venture out to sea and do fishing, but it seems they have not agreed to it. It is always better to start with something rather than starting everything at one go and risking lives. If we allow movement as we did earlier, there are chances of fresh cases. Health safety is of top priority in the phase we are going through.”