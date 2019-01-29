BMC plans to sound-proof walls of new mayoral bungalow in Byculla zoo

A week after Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar shifted to his new official residence inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan and Zoo, Byculla, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to make the bungalow walls sound-proof.

Civic authorities are concerned that frequent visits and official programmes at the mayor’s bungalow may disturb zoo animals. Mahadeshwar had shifted to the new residence on January 20 as the earlier one in Shivaji Park has been allotted for a memorial for the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

A civic official from the heritage department said, “Though we can’t make any changes to the bungalow as it is a heritage structure, we are planning to soundproof the compound walls as official functions at the residence may hamper the peace and tranquillity of the zoo.”

Earlier, the BMC had incorporated a few changes to the Byculla bungalow there as per the mayor’s demands. “We have tried to include as many things as possible from the old bungalow into the new one, which is at least 2,000 sq ft smaller than the Dadar one. The mayor will also have foreign delegates over, so we had to make alterations accordingly.”

Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo said currently most animals are in quarantine as the work for building new enclosures is on. “It will take two to three months for all the animals to be back in their new enclosures. We don’t have any norms for sound restrictions as we have never had such a situation, but we will work on it.”

Despite repeated attempts, Mahadeshwar was unavailable for comments.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:55 IST