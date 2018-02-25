BMC starts survey to check standard of life in Mumbai

How liveable is your city? To answer this question, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is collecting information on basic amenities such as water supply, waste management, economic growth and grievance redress system, among others.

The urban development ministry had begun the exercise to rank 116 cities on the liveability index in June last year.

The survey will tell you where your city stands in terms of quality of life and the standard of its public amenities, the city’s public transport, the air you breathe and the quality of health and education system.

The Centre launched the initiative to rank the quality of life in cities with a population of more than 1 million each. The cities have to submit the data by March 10.

After a workshop in Delhi last month, which saw the participation of representatives from 116 cities, the BMC started to collect information on civic amenities such as water supply, sewerage disposal, waste management, transport facilities, among others.

The survey will also consider citizen feedback on various services. “There are certain services, which are provided by other agencies such as traffic management and security. We are in the process of collecting data from agencies related to the police, BEST and various departments of the state,” said Chandrakant Chore, deputy municipal commissioner, improvements.

The results are expected to act as a database for decision making on policies and city planning. The liveability index will rate cities on 77 parameters, including how they fare on terms of grievance redress of citizens, pollution, availability of water and power, upkeep of historical buildings, increase in tourist footfalls, extent of crimes recorded against women, children and elderly, traffic surveillance system and education.