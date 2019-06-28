BMC uses water from state reserves

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to dip into the state’s reserves from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes to meet the city’s water demand against the backdrop of delayed monsoon and little rain this year.

The civic body – which had to turn to the state for additional water supply after four years – had asked for1.1 lakh million litresand 70,000 million litres from the government’s reserves of Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, respectively.

It had previously demanded water stock from the state in 2015 and 2009.

So far, it has already used 9,000 million litres of water from Bhatsalake and plans to use another one lakh million litres till July 31.

Ashokkumar Tawadia, deputy municipal commissioner (hydraulic engineering department), said, “We use water from the state reserve almost every year, as and when required. This year, because of delayed rains, we had to make a specific demand to the state government for the extra stock.”

Unless it rains in catchment areas for at least 20-25 days, the water levels of the lakes will not rise, Tawadia added.

As of Thursday, of the seven lakes supplying potable water to the city, only five still have water supply.

The civic body has exhausted its reserves in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, the water levels for which have gone below the lowest drawdown level (LDL).

The other five lakes – Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Vihar and Tulsi – collectively have 4.95% of usable

water, at 71,574 million litres.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 06:20 IST