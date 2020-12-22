e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bombay HC rejects ED’s plea opposing closure of cheating case against Jet Airways

Bombay HC rejects ED’s plea opposing closure of cheating case against Jet Airways

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 01:22 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
The case is based on a complaint by the CEO of Akbar Travels.
The case is based on a complaint by the CEO of Akbar Travels.
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday rejected a plea filed by the enforcement directorate (ED) for permission to intervene and oppose closure by the Mumbai Police of a cheating case against Jet Airways and its directors, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal.

A single bench of justice Revati Mohite-Dere on Monday upheld a magisterial order refusing permission to ED to intervene in the matter and oppose the closure report submitted by MRA Marg police.

ED had moved HC after the Mumbai sessions court rejected its appeal against the magistrate court order.

The case of cheating was registered with MRA Marg police station based on a complaint lodged by the chief financial officer (CFO) of Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd (ATIPL).

The complainant alleged that in 2018-19, ATIPL had done business of ₹900 crore with Jet Airways, of which ₹21.31 crore was yet to be paid by the airline. In addition, the complainant alleged, they also made advance air ticket bookings of ₹23.87 crore for the airline, which too was due. The complainant, thus, claimed that Jet Airways had defaulted on payment of ₹46.05 crore to the company.

The CFO further claimed that when he met the Goyals’ they assured about payment but to no avail. He also said that the Goyals’ made ATIPL do business with them despite being aware of the financial crisis.

The police, after completing the probe, had on March 9 filed a closure report claiming that they found no evidence that the complainant was cheated. The police, in its report, claimed the case was of civil nature and sought closure of the case on that ground.

ED had filed an application seeking permission of the magistrate court for intervening in the case to oppose the closure report, claiming police left out various crucial aspects in its probe and that it should be reinvestigated.

ED claimed that the police did not properly investigate facts about three meetings between the complainant’s representative and Goyal’s, wherein ATIPL was assured of payment, and also did not record a statement of Goyal about his accounts with foreign banks.

ED said police has filed the report with undue haste and claimed that during their probe, they unearthed numerous foreign bank accounts of Goyal and his wife Anita and related entities in the UAE, UK, Switzerland, Singapore, USA etc.

ED also mentioned that Anita holds eight properties outside India while the couple has around ₹180 crore in one of their several accounts outside India.

In the plea, the agency asked the court to not accept the closure report of the police and asked the court to direct the police to reinvestigate the complaint with regards to undisclosed accounts and assets of Goyal’s and his family members.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In