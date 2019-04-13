Bombay High Court allows provisional list of admissions for dental courses

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday rejected a transfer application filed by an intervenor from Nagpur in the petitions challenging the implementation of the 16% reservation in the ongoing admissions for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course. The transfer application sought to club all such petitions so that they are heard by the principal bench at the Mumbai bench.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur bench on Friday withdrew its stay on postgraduate (PG) dental admissions over the implementation of new quotas, allowing the state to issue the first list of seat allotments to applicants.

On Friday, the intervention application seeking transfer of all cases related to PG dental courses was mentioned before chief justice Pradeep Nandrajog. Through advocate Murlidhar Patil, the intervenor asked that the case at the Nagpur bench be clubbed with a similar case that was coming up for hearing on Monday in Mumbai, so that both cases could be decided together.

However, advocate Piyush Pandey appearing for the main petitioner in Nagpur told the court that the Nagpur bench had already heard the petition substantially and passed directions. In Mumbai, the bench held a hearing in chambers after normal working hours and rejected the transfer application, stating that the Nagpur and Mumbai benches would hear and decide the cases on their individual merit.

In Nagpur, justices Sunil Shukre and Pushpa Ganediwala withdrew the stay on PG dental admissions over the implementation of new quotas. “It is directed that the admission process now shall be subject to the result of the petition and while proceeding with the admission process as per schedule, the authorities shall make the provisions for accommodating the candidates in accordance with the final result of this petition,” read the interim judgment.

The list was to be issued on April 5, but was stopped by the court after three dental aspirants challenged the seat distribution among various caste categories. The court said that the admission process will be subject to the outcome of their petition.

According to the petitioners, the government’s decision to calculate the 16% quota for socially and economically backward classes on all seats of private colleges – including 35% institute and 15% non-resident Indian (NRI) quota seats – is discriminatory. Reserved seats for (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward castes (OBC), vimukta jatis (VJ), nomadic tribes (NT) and economically weaker section (EWS) candidates are calculated on the 50% seats ‘available’ after removing the institute and NRI quotas. The petitioners requested HC to calculate SEBC quota on the basis of available seats, so that general category students can get more seats.

The state common entrance test (CET) cell said the dental candidates will now be admitted on a provisional basis. “We will soon issue the college allotment list. We will also have to inform the candidates about the provisional nature of the admission, as per the court’s direction,” saidAnand Rayate, commissioner, state CET cell.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 03:58 IST