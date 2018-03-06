Bombay High Court asks to remove hoardings near Juhu airport in Mumbai

Observing that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) cannot allow construction of hoardings or sign-boards on its lands without the prior permission of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bombay high court has ordered the immediate removal of 12 advertisement hoardings opposite Palm Grove Beach Hotel at Juhu beach.

“There is no indefeasible right in an individual to put up hoardings nor a right vested in an authority to commercially exploit its land by putting up such hoardings, since such hoardings, at times, may not only create physical obstruction, but may also impede the free and safe movement of traffic,” said the division bench of Justice SC Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Farzana Khan seeking removal of the 12 advertisement hoardings near Juhu airport on the ground that those were put up without obtaining prior permission from the BMC. Palm Grove Beach Hotels Private Limited had also approached the high court for ordering the removal of the hoardings put up by Guju Ads Private Limited contending that the hoardings had blocked not just the view, but air and ventilation of the five- star hotel.

While the AAI maintained a neutral stand, the advertising firm claimed that since AAI was a central authority, it did not require any permission from the local body, BMC, for construction of the hoardings.