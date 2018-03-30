Boost for RoRo: HC allows Cidco to move mangroves from Nerul creek

The Bombay high court gave nod to the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (Cidco) request to move around one hectare of mangroves along the Nerul creek to another area.

The sanction will boost the RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) project planned by Cidco, Bombay Port Trust and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) for water transport from Mumbai and Raigad.

The water transport has been planned from Nerul to Bhau Cha Dhakka and Nerul and Mandwa for which, a jetty will have to be constructed at Nerul.

In Mumbai, the water transport service will be at four spots — Marve to Manori, Borivli to Gorai, Bhayander to Vasai and Virar to Palghar — that will let you ferry cars over the sea and is expected to cut down travel time from up to two hours to less than 10 minutes.

Cidco has been entrusted with the jetty work at Nerul, while MMB is constructing it in Mumbai.

However, the work has been stuck due to the presence of mangroves in the area, which are hurdles in the construction of the 1km service road leading to the jetty.

The RoRo jetty, which will enable carrying of vehicles through water transport will come up at the creek along Palm Beach road in Nerul. Around 55m construction work will be taken up for the jetty going into the creek.

A service road will be constructed to travel from Palm Beach road to the jetty. The road will start from the open space between NRI colony and DPS school. It will be 800m long and 30m wide.

According to senior public relations officer of Cidco, Mohan Ninawe, “Cidco had sought permission from the mangrove cell of the forest department to remove the mangroves. The forest department had asked Cidco to pay the replantation penalty for removing the mangroves and replanting them at a different location.”

He added, “However, it is mandatory to also get the high court permission to remove the mangroves and hence, Cidco had sought its nod. Since Cidco agreed to paying the requisite penalty and to replantation of mangroves, the high court gave its sanction.”