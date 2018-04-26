Builders flouting rules may benefit from new DP, get extra FSI

As the city’s new development plan, which was cleared by the state government on Tuesday, offers more FSI than the existing DP 1991, developers can now submit an entirely new plan. But this could also benefit those who flouted rules

The new DP has come up with a transit policy to allow regularisation of illegal floors and allow ongoing or incomplete projects to avail benefits. In the past few years that the draft DP has been under discussion, several developers have carried out construction in excess of the allotted floor space index (FSI). Such constructions will now be regularised on payment of a penalty, provided the new DP allows for increased FSI on the plot.

“For redevelopment or to avail the benefit of the new DP, the developer will have to submit an entirely new plan for approval,” said Ajoy Mehta, municipal commissioner.

In addition, BMC has also given various definitions to Real Estate and Regulation Act (RERA) to avoid any confusion. Builders will be allowed to count the width of the internal walls as part of total carpet area, which was not the case earlier.

Other changes include provisions to promote art and culture centres in the city, use of octroi nakas as comprehensive transport hub, creation of parking authority to manage and regularize parking, among others.