Bullet train terminus at BKC: Maha government to give Mumbai plot to railways

The railways will receive the land required for construction of the first underground terminus of the bullet train at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday.

At a function at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will hand over the documents to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal.

The land, where the underground terminus will be built, is earmarked by the state government for its proposed International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) above the station. A petrol pump, which is located near the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters, will also be removed to make way for the terminus.

The underground Bandra terminus, according to the design created by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), an entity formed by the Railway ministry to build the project, is the originating station for the train at Mumbai. It will have six platforms at the lowest floor of the three-storey underground station.

It will have shops, ticket counters and food court on the second floor. The top floor will be used for station administration and equipment required for operation of the bullet train. “We will provide various facilities to commuters on the second floor,” said a senior NHSRCL official.

The 508-km bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will go underground till Thane creek and then be elevated. The 12 stations on the bullet train corridor are BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.