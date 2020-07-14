Byculla to get cable-stayed bridge

mumbai

A cable-stayed road overbridge (ROB) will be constructed between Byculla and Sandhurst Road railway station. The current ROB between both the stations will also be reconstructed.

The construction and reconstruction work will be undertaken by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited(MRIDCL).

Eleven ROBs and one road underbridge (RUB) will be also constructed by MRIDCL in the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MRIDCL on the construction of the bridges.