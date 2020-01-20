Can teach students on Skype: Pandit Jasraj

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:03 IST

When Pandit Jasraj found out about his Padma Shri win, over the phone in 1975, he was taken by surprise. “A Padma Shri for me?” he asked.

The legendary vocalist drew on his native wit as he discussed his long ongoing innings, seated at his Versova home, ahead of his 90th birthday on January 28. “I remember my first concert as a singer. It was in the darbar of King Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah of Nepal, in 1952. I was 22,” Jasraj says. “After my very first rendition, King Tribhuwan awarded me 5,000 mohurs. It was more than I could count.” But what Pandit Jasraj is perhaps most proud of is his reputation for reviving old forms such as the haveli sangeet style, once performed almost exclusively in temples. “I also sang in films, when the compositions were based on raags. Then in the 1970s, I introduced a unique form of jugalbandi to classical music. It was called Jasarangi, a name chosen by listeners at a concert in Pune in the ’70s. Jasrangi evolved from the idea of equality,” he says. Here, a male and a female singer sang different raags, and eventually merged their individual scales into one unified sound.

For him, the path to success lies in constantly evolving. “With technology, it’s inevitable. Today I can teach students over Skype, and impart the same Guru Mukh Vidya that gurus and shishyas did in the past. I can live-stream concerts, the audio quality is much better and I can perform for thousands at a time.,” he says.