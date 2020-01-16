Cashless medical treatment scheme at 1000 hospitals in state

mumbai

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:05 IST

In a bid to cover maximum number of patients under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the state has decided to increase the number of empanelled hospitals to 1,000 from 492, said public health minister Rajesh Tope.

The state has also decided to introduce a scheme based on Aam Admi Party’s Mohalla Clinics in New Delhi. A team of senior officials will visit Delhi to study the scheme and prepare a proposal, Tope said. Mohalla Clinics are primary health centres that offer a basic package of essential health services for free.

MJPJAY facilitates cashless medical treatments to needy patients at government-empanelled hospitals for around 1,100 types of diseases, surgeries and therapies.

“We have decided to integrate MJPJAY scheme with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The move will not only help us in adding more hospitals, but help also save funds. Maximum people of the state will be able to get the benefit of the scheme,” Tope said. “We have planned to adopt the concept of Mohalla Clinics and it will be named as ‘Apla Dawakhana’,” he said, adding that under the scheme, the government will construct a health centre and provide doctor, staff, medicines, etc.