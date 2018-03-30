CBSE paper leak: It’s govt’s fault, don’t let your children sit for re-exam, Raj Thackeray tells parents

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday appealed to parents of students across the country to not let their children sit for the re-examination, following the leak of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) mathematics and economics question papers earlier this week.

Blaming the central government for the fiasco, Thackeray said: “The exam paper leak was due to the fault of the government, but instead of acknowledging and fixing the issue, the government seems bent on making the students sit for the exams again. If the government failed to maintain the secrecy of the exam papers, what is the fault of the students? Why should they bear the brunt and sit for re-exams?”

The MNS chief said his party has extended its support to parents and asked them to be firm on the issue of their children not sitting for the exams again. “I appeal to parents across the country not to make your children sit for re-exams under any circumstance. If the government feels you will relent, it will pressurise you further,” he said.

The CBSE paper leak raised a storm across the country. All 1.7 million students of Class 10 who took the maths exam on March 28, and 500,000 students of Class 12 who took the economics exam on March 26, will have to take them again, after the board admitted on Wednesday that the question papers had leaked before the exams.

In 2016, after the Supreme Court ruled that students seeking admission into medical and dental colleges have to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and did not permit states to conduct their own admission tests, Thackeray had called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cautioned him of student suicides.The apex court ruling had upset aspirants as they all had till then been preparing only for state exams.

Thackeray, who started his political career in the Shiv Sena as head of the party’s students wing, Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, was responsible for expanding its reach among students.