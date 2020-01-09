e-paper
Celebrities rally in support of BJP

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:30 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Addressing media at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Dadar, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla said that the growing violence over Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue across India has disturbed her.

“As a family, we have differences at ideological level but it is not good to break house over ideology differences,” she opined.

Bollywood stars including Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, producer Shashi Ranjan and musician Shashi Vyas attended an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protest against the display of a controversial ‘Free Kashmir’ placard at Gateway of India. Hitting out at celebrities who took part in protests against the government over various issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chawla advised them not to react immediately on any issue without knowing its nuances.‘‘It would be unwise to make statements without knowing facts.”

Tahil alleged that the incident in JNU was scripted and said why the same university is at the centre of such controversies again and again. Producer Shashi Ranjan pointed out that both houses of parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, so it can’t be unconstitutional.

