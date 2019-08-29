Central government panel to tour flood-hit areas in Maharashtra, assess loss

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:04 IST

The Centre has appointed a seven-member committee to inspect the flood-affected areas in Maharashtra and assess the losses.

The team, headed by a joint secretary rank official from the national disaster management authority (NDMA), arrived in Pune on Wednesday and will start inspection on Thursday.

The move comes after the state government sought financial aid of ₹6,413 crore from the Centre to provide relief and rehabilitation for those affected by the floods in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

The funds will be released based on the committee’s report. According to the state government, around 4 lakh hectare of crops and 2,200 houses were found damaged.

Deepak Mhaiskar, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “[On Thursday morning], we will make a presentation before the team, after which the inspection will begin. The team will tour the flood-hit areas for three days, and then leave for Mumbai for a meeting with state officials.”

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:04 IST