Chaos over conducting school exams as Maharashtra education department fails to come up with uniform guidelines

mumbai

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:04 IST

In the absence of clear guidelines from the state education department on the conduct of exams, there is no uniformity in the way in which exams are being held across the state.

While some schools are asking parents to submit solved answer sheets of students in schools, others are conducting exams with the help of Google forms. Several schools where students do not have adequate access to technology are struggling to conduct exams for such students.

Recently, Shikshak Parishad, which represents teachers in the state, wrote to the education department pointing out the confusion that the lack of guidelines has led to. “Some schools have asked parents to physically submit answer sheets which is a very risky practice in the current situation. Many students are still in their hometowns, thus are facing difficulties concerning online education. Now, exams will add to the stress,” said Shivnath Darade, secretary of Shikshak Parishad.

Several schools conducted their semester exams on Google forms and through different applications. “We had a lot of issues with the whole process because not all students were well-versed with the technology. Most of our students access online learning on their phones. For them to give their exams on phones is a bit difficult. We are hoping the government will come up with some solution for such students,” said the principal of an aided school in the eastern suburbs.

Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages from HT.

Parents said with all schools using their methods of conducting exams, it is not a level playing field for students. “Some are taking examinations very casually while others are very strict. This is unfair on students because they work very hard for the exams and ideally, there should have been some common format,” said Savita Mahipkar, a parent from Dadar.