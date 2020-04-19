Charges on Aijaz Khan of waging war against country dropped

mumbai

In just about 24 hours after actor Aijaz Khan of Big Boss fame was booked and arrested for promoting enmity between two groups and for waging war against the country on Saturday, Khar police officials dropped the stringent section 121 of the Indian Penal Code against the actor.

Khar police officials informed a magistrate’s court that they had initially added the section based on the complaint filed by a local resident but investigations into the case found the section 121 of IPC was not applicable, and hence was dropped.

According to Khar police, Khan made objectionable comments on Facebook live following which he was called to the police station on April 18 for inquiry and was later arrested. Khar police had booked him under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector, Khar police station, said, “We booked him under section 121 IPC as the complainant had mentioned the section in his complaint. But after our initial investigation we found that this section was not applicable so we informed the court when produced him,” said Kabdule.

Khar police told the court that they wanted to investigate why he had posted the video, and who were the people behind him. While his advocate Nazneen Khatri opposed the custodial interrogation, the court remanded Khan to the custody of Khar police till April 24.