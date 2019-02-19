Chopped, decomposed body parts of minor found near railway track in Kalyan

The chopped and decomposed body parts of a minor, suspected to be 10 to 15 years old, was found in Balyani, adjacent to the Titwala railway tracks, in Kalyan, on Sunday evening.

According to the Titwala police, parts of the legs and head of the decomposed body, which is nearly 10 to 12 days old, was found after locals from the area complained. A sack was also found from the bushes, which is suspected to have been used to carry the chopped body parts. “We have sent the body for postmortem and we can identify the gender only after we get the report. We have not yet received any complaint,” said Rajesh Khopkar, assistant inspector. “The other body parts are still missing. Our team is searching,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources from the Titwala police station said they suspect that the minor was killed, chopped into pieces, packed in the bag and thrown from a running train.

