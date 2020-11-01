Cidco’s handicraft exhibition at Urban Haat in Navi Mumbai reopens

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:08 IST

The Urban Haat, which was closed this monsoon on the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, reopened with a handicraft exhibition on October 30. The exhibition will run till November 8. The exhibition is organised with the help of grants from the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi. Cidco organises various events at the Urban Haat every monsoon. However this year, it was closed. Artisans from 10 states are participating in the exhibition.

Priya Ratambe, Cidco PRO, said, “We are expecting more than 50 artisans from across the state. The Urban Haat is an open space and the stalls are big enough to maintain social distance. All safety protocols will be followed. Those who visit Urban Haat must wear masks and only after thermal scanning and proper sanitisation by sanitizer or hand wash at the entry gate will they be allowed to enter the premises.”