City sees 6.6% rise in Covid-19 cases over last week: BMC

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 00:16 IST
Sagar Pillai
The average growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from May 16 to 22 has been 6.61% according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

Eight administrative wards, in particular, witnessed a higher growth rate of more than 8%, indicating that these wards would need stricter containment measures and greater participation from citizen groups for observing social distancing norms.

In comparison, between May 5 and 11, the average growth rate of the city was at 6.7%.

N ward (Ghatkopar) tops the list for the highest growth rate at 13.7%, followed by P North ward (Malad) at 11.9%, T ward (Mulund) at 11.9%, P South ward (Goregaon) at 10. 9%, S ward (Bhandup) at 10%, R South ward (Kandivli) at 9.4%, R Central ward (Borivli) at 8.9%, and F South ward (Parel) at 8.2%.

For each ward, the average growth rate is derived by calculating the average daily growth rate in Covid-19 cases in a ward over seven days.

In a press release issued on Sunday, BMC stated, “We are monitoring the Covid-19 average growth rate in each ward in addition to the doubling rate. It helps to immediately identify a rise in cases in particular wards, which may be low-risk wards.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Mumbai crossed the 30, 000 mark with the daily count rising by 1, 725, taking the total number of cases to 30,542. The city’s death toll is inching towards the 1,000 mark with 39 deaths on Sunday, taking the total fatalities to 988.

BMC officials had projected that the total number of cases in the city will go up to 40, 000 by May end. Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, said, “We are trying to bring growth rate down in all wards. Our key focus is micro mapping and identifying areas where new cases are reported and trying to contain the number of cases there.”

As of Sunday, the total cases of Covid-19 in G North ward (Dharavi-Mahim-Dadar), reached 2,077. There were 27 new cases reported along with two deaths in Dharavi. Officials from the ward office say that they are identifying a maximum of people and isolating them. Meanwhile, Mahim’s count reached 317 with 11 new cases, and Dadar reported nine new cases on Sunday, bringing the total for the area to 219.

