Close contacts of Rekha’s guard test positive for Covid

mumbai

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:54 IST

Three security guards from a housing society at Bandra Bandstand tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after a security guard employed by actor Rekha tested positive for the virus. The three are not employed by Rekha but were among close contacts of the Covid-positive security guard stationed at Rekha’s bungalow, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Rekha’s security guard tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday. BMC has moved him to the jumbo facility in Bandra and tests have been conducted on other staff employed at the actress’ bungalow. Officials also tested close contacts of Rekha’s guard, including security staff guarding a bungalow owned by lyricist Javed Akhtar and the housing society where both bungalows are located. While the guard at Akhtar’s bungalow tested negative, three guards from the housing society have tested positive for Covid-19.

A BMC official said, “The two bungalows [Rekha’s and Akhtar’s] are located in the society, but both have separate access and the gate of the society is separate. But the security guards of Rekha, Akhtar and those of the society used the same toilet. Hence three security staff members of the society also tested positive. They have been institutionally quarantined and are asymptomatic.”

A resident of the housing society said that some members had got themselves tested along with the guards. The residents have all tested negative for Covid-19. A BMC official said Rekha has not been tested and civic officials were not allowed into her house. “We had gone to her house on Monday, but were not allowed in. We cannot force them to test due to which we have intimated them that they should get tested, if they feel so.”

Director Zoya Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani, who live in Akhtar’s bungalow, have not been asked to get tested since their guards are not Covid-positive.

Meanwhile, actor Sara Ali Khan issued a statement on social media on Monday night, about a member of her staff testing positive for Covid-19. “I would like to inform that our driver has been tested positive for Covid-19. BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions,” wrote Khan.