CM asks Modi to direct MCI to postpone MD, MS exams

mumbai

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:32 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted that he has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to direct the Medical Council of India (MCI) to postpone postgraduate medical (MD/MS) examinations, originally scheduled to start from July 15.

“The final-year [senior resident-3] resident doctors who are required to take these examinations are presently working on the frontline in all government and municipal medical colleges, assisting the clinical management of Covid-19 patients. In the event these exams are held as per schedule, there would be a serious shortage of trained doctors during this very crucial period,” Thackeray mentioned in his letter dated June 18.

The CM also requested that MCI be directed to postpone the entrance exam for super-specialty (DM/MCh) courses to a date after December 2020, after the MD/MS exams are over.