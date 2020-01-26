CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7: Sanjay Raut

mumbai

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:45 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on March 7, said senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Sena leader had said that Thackeray will make the visit in completion of 100 days in power.

Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28, 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government completes 100 days on March 6.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on March 7. We had said that Uddhav Thackeray would go there to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. We are working towards fulfilling that assurance. We do not want to bring politics in this. This is a matter of faith and devotion,” Raut said on Saturday.

The Sena leader added that Thackeray will also perform a pooja on the banks of river Sarayu during his visit. The CM is expected to be joined by Sena leaders and some of his key ministers, including his son Aaditya during the visit.

On being asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s criticism over Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit, and asking whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would go with him, Raut retorted, “Why? Is the BJP taking Mehbooba Mufti with them? There is no point of such criticism. The Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.” Mufti is a leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a one-time ally of BJP.

NCP legislator and state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad said there is nothing wrong with the visit as it is a matter of personal faith.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticised Thackeray on the visit. “It is good that he is going to Ayodhya. But what face will he show Lord Ram when he asks about abandoning Hindutva,” said Sandeep Deshpande from MNS.

