e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7: Sanjay Raut

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7: Sanjay Raut

mumbai Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:45 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on March 7, said senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Sena leader had said that Thackeray will make the visit in completion of 100 days in power.

Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28, 2019. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government completes 100 days on March 6.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on March 7. We had said that Uddhav Thackeray would go there to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. We are working towards fulfilling that assurance. We do not want to bring politics in this. This is a matter of faith and devotion,” Raut said on Saturday.

The Sena leader added that Thackeray will also perform a pooja on the banks of river Sarayu during his visit. The CM is expected to be joined by Sena leaders and some of his key ministers, including his son Aaditya during the visit.

On being asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s criticism over Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit, and asking whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would go with him, Raut retorted, “Why? Is the BJP taking Mehbooba Mufti with them? There is no point of such criticism. The Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.” Mufti is a leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a one-time ally of BJP.

NCP legislator and state cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad said there is nothing wrong with the visit as it is a matter of personal faith.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has criticised Thackeray on the visit. “It is good that he is going to Ayodhya. But what face will he show Lord Ram when he asks about abandoning Hindutva,” said Sandeep Deshpande from MNS.

Why? Is the BJP taking Mehbooba Mufti with them? There is no point of such criticism. The Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya.

top news
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News